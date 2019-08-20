Aston Martin Teases New DBX SUV Ahead of Opening Orders





High-horsepower, super luxury SUVs are a segment that’s rapidly growing. From the Bentley Bentayga to the Lamborghini Urus to the Porsche Cayenne Turbo S to Ferrari’s forthcoming Purosangue, expected in 2022, the market continues to flood with exotic options, routed in performance. Aston Martin’s equally keen to join the charge and just unveiled a second teaser video for its own offering, the DBX SUV.

If the video feels reminiscent of a James Bond trailer, that’s likely not a coincidence. The British marque’s been synonymous with the world’s preeminent super spy since the Sixties. We get to see Aston’s latest efforts in full silhouette at the culmination of the short trailer video and it looks sleek and inviting. The traditional kidney grille is present as is a rear spoiler.

Earlier this summer, Aston Martin brought the DBX to England’s Goodwood Festival of Speed, where it completed a high-speed hill climb clad in yellow and grey camouflage. That specific unit is likely a prototype, meaning things may change for the final production units, which are believed to launch in December. But that snort up the famous hill across the pond did offer a chance to hear the DBX’s powertrain. And it’s good.

Aston’s been mum on the exact details of what’ll propel the DBX, but reports from Car and Driver cite the suspected mill will be sourced from Mercedes-AMG, as seen in a number of Aston coupes and convertibles. That would probably be a twin-turbocharged V-8, of the 4.0-liter variety, as found in the DB11 and the Vantage. If that tune stays the same, expect it to churn out 503 horsepower and about 516 lb.-ft. of torque. Those are impressive numbers but would fall far short of the Bentayga’s 600 horsepower and the Urus’ 641 ponies.

Even if it’s a little down on the power, Aston promises fun awaits with the DBX, given rumors that the company could bestow it with a drift mode. Since there’s no official confirmation of that glorious news, we’ll just have to cross our fingers and pray.