Get ready to take your nostalgia level to overdrive.

Atari is set to release a new, retro-inspired Atari VCS gaming console, giving everyone the chance to relive some of their childhood playing Pong for hours on end. But this new piece of hardware won’t be just about the classics.

While the console will have Atari games like Pong and Missile Command preloaded, it also will have a number of modern touches, including WiFi connectivity, 4K resolution support, PC compatibility, and an updated controller, according to Atari’s Indiegogo page.

While the console won’t ship to customers for about a year, people can pre-order two different models—the “collector’s edition” for $299 and the “Onyx edition” for $199—and joysticks at the Atari Indiegogo page.

Ready to start gaming again? Here’s everything you need to know about the new Atari VCS console.