Bella Pro Series 8-qt. Digital Air Fryer GET IT!

Any athlete knows they gotta eat well. And with this Air Fryer, they can whip up some tasty treats that feel fried with none of the greasy downsides.

Get It: Pick up the Bella Pro Series 8-qt. Digital Air Fryer ($50; was $130) at Best Buy

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!