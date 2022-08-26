Record-Breaking Auction Highlights From 2022 Monterey Car Week

1. 1955 Ferrari 410 Sport Spider – $22,005,000 Learn more

The single highest bid of the week came at RM Sotheby’s, where a 1955 Ferrari 410 Sport Spider managed to draw out the enthusiasm of Ford v Ferrari thanks to racing history that includes eight wins out of 10 podiums with none other than Carroll Shelby behind the wheel. Other legendary racers who drove the 410 include Juan Manuel Fangio and Phil Hill. Shelby even wrote next to his signature on the original fuel tank, “Mr. Ferrari told me that this was the best Ferrari he ever built.” Multiple trophies, a three-year engine rebuild of the twin-plug 3.9-liter V12, and extensive documentation helped propel this Ferrari to the top of the auction heap.

