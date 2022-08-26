Record-Breaking Auction Highlights From 2022 Monterey Car Week

2. 1995 Ferrari F50 Coupe – $4,625,000Learn more
Meanwhile at Gooding and Company, one of only 55 US-spec Ferrari F50 coupes crossed the block and set a model record at $4.625 million. A pristine example of exactly the kind of analog supercars that Rabold highlighted, the F50 pairs a 4.7-liter V12 producing 513 horsepower with a six-speed manual gearbox and a limited-slip differential. Even better, this particular car boasts ownership history including former heavyweight champion boxer Mike Tyson, which likely contributed to the world record bid.
