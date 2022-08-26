Record-Breaking Auction Highlights From 2022 Monterey Car Week

3. 1973 Porsche 911 Carrera 2.7 RS – $1,702,500Learn more
Rabold specifically mentioned how much a famous name on a former title lends to a car’s perceived value, saying, “Celebrity value is a real thing. It’s not universal for every celebrity but Paul Walker and Sean Connery, especially, are kind of well established in the car world.”
Over at Mecum Auctions, a highly desirable ‘73 Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7 proved how strong Walker’s hold on car culture remains, fetching a whopping $1,702,500—between $250,000 and $500,000 more than pre-auction estimates indicated. But even the Paul Walker premium couldn’t outpace a Carrera RS Lightweight at Gooding that sold for $2.425 million.
