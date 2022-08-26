Gear

Record-Breaking Auction Highlights From 2022 Monterey Car Week

This Aston Martin DB5 was part of the Monterey car auctions in 2022.
4. 1964 Aston Martin DB5 Saloon – $2,425,000

Any car formerly owned by Sean Connery will command additional bids but when a 1964 Aston Martin DB5 twinning the Goldfinger movie car in Silver Birch crosses the block, the action picks up noticeably. Sold at Broad Arrow, this DB5 hit $2.425 million—about double what Hagerty’s valuation team expects from an identical car without the Connery connection.

