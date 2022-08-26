Gear

Record-Breaking Auction Highlights From 2022 Monterey Car Week

This Porsche 911 GTS was part of the Monterey car auctions in 2022.
7
Courtesy Image 5 / 7

5. 2022 Porsche 911 GTS ‘Sally Special’ – $3,600,000

Learn more

Of course, what if rather than celebrities formerly owning a car, the car itself starred in a movie? The different recipe seems to create similar results, as RM Sotheby’s auctioned off a 2022 Porsche 911 GTS built in consultation with Pixar’s Creative Director of Franchise Jay Ward as a “Sally Special” in honor of the Cars animated movie character raised $3.6 million for charity. 

But another movie car—live action, this time—crossed the block at Mecum and failed to meet reserve: a 1939 Mercury Custom barn find that appeared as Hell’s Chariot in Grease and featured a dash signature by co-star Olivia Newton-John. 

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
More from Gear