Record-Breaking Auction Highlights From 2022 Monterey Car Week

5. 2022 Porsche 911 GTS ‘Sally Special’ – $3,600,000Learn more
Of course, what if rather than celebrities formerly owning a car, the car itself starred in a movie? The different recipe seems to create similar results, as RM Sotheby’s auctioned off a 2022 Porsche 911 GTS built in consultation with Pixar’s Creative Director of Franchise Jay Ward as a “Sally Special” in honor of the Cars animated movie character raised $3.6 million for charity.
But another movie car—live action, this time—crossed the block at Mecum and failed to meet reserve: a 1939 Mercury Custom barn find that appeared as Hell’s Chariot in Grease and featured a dash signature by co-star Olivia Newton-John.
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top