Record-Breaking Auction Highlights From 2022 Monterey Car Week

6. 1995 Porsche 928 GTS – $406,500
Rare Ferraris, celebrity provenance, and actual movie cars obviously attract the most attention at Monterey’s high-profile auctions, as expected. A couple of surprises still emerged, though none as downright ludicrous to watchful eyes as a 1995 Porsche 928 GTS that wound up at $406,500. Often maligned as an ill-fated attempt to replace the iconic air-cooled 911, the water-cooled, V8-powered 928 nonetheless appears to have hit new highs as kids who grew up in the 1990s find the means to acquire their dream cars. Paying more than double the former world record for a 928—excepting movie cars, à la Risky Business—requires a hefty dose of confidence, to say the least.
