Record-Breaking Auction Highlights From 2022 Monterey Car Week

7. 1971 Plymouth Cuda Convertible – $1.1 million
Even if European exotics take center stage throughout Monterey Car Week, don’t forget the current run on the muscle car market. Mecum reminded everyone once again that rare American steel can fetch big bucks, too, with a one-of-17 Plymouth Cuda Convertible that cracked well into seven figures with a combination of low mileage, rare options on the original broadcast sheet, and a recent extensive restoration.
