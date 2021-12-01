Aventon E-Bikes Are the Ultimate Holiday Gift on Wheels

This article was produced in partnership with Aventon

In recent years, e-mobility has gone from being a futuristic, Jetsons-type concept to one that’s solidly and securely woven its way into our daily lives. If you’ve rented an electric scooter or driven a Tesla, you’ve benefited from this growing sector that’s having a profound impact on the way people get around. This season, consider the perfect gift for expanding beyond our (gas-powered) boundaries with an e-bike from Aventon.

Like a regular bike, you can always pedal an Aventon—but it also comes with pedal assist and a throttle. And with eight different models to choose from, there’s an Aventon e-bike for everyone. Here we’ve narrowed our selection down to three great choices to ease the decision-making.

Aventure Ebike

The Aventure is a freedom machine that’ll not only help you arrive on time (it can sustain speeds up to 28 mph) but also in style. In addition to three sizes, it also comes in three eye-catching colors: SoCal Sand, Camouflage Green, and Fire Black. The Aventure—Aventon’s most popular bike—averages about 45 miles of range, which means you can literally ride from park to brewery to home and more without having to recharge. If you decide to take an alternate route post-meeting or meal, the Aventure’s fat tires, front suspension fork, and fenders will allow you to cut through a park or ride on trails.

Sinch Foldable Ebike

The Sinch takes all the best things about e-bikes and kicks them up a notch with the added convenience of foldable compactness. An ideal gift (or self-gift) for city dwellers who commute to work, have storage limitations at home, or want to bring a bike traveling, this one will fit virtually anywhere. In the trunk, beneath the bed of a built-out camper van, or even under your work desk. When it’s time to ride, two quick-release clamps spring your bike into action in a matter of seconds.

Sinch has wide, grippy tires that can handle both trails and pavement. It also has lockable front forks that make the bumpiest of terrains feel flowy and fun. The bike’s five levels of pedal assist allow you to maneuver safely and swiftly wherever you choose to go.

Level Ebike

Bikes carry us from point A to point B, but they can also transport us further—back to those feelings of freedom experienced as a kid. The Level, Aventon’s flagship bike, is designed to inspire that two-wheeled exuberance whether it’s through traffic or on a trail. It’s reliable, tough, and powerful—combined with clean and elegant frame lines that make this an irresistible choice. The Level also comes with pre-installed fenders and a rack, making it an ideal pick for commuters. Fusing style and performance, the Level raises the bar for all e-bikes.

E-bikes have been opening up avenues for people to move about with more freedom than ever, and Aventon makes this experience as accessible as ever with competitive pricing and reliable supply. Though the pandemic has led to an unprecedented demand for bikes with many companies backlogged, Aventon has bikes in stock that are ready to ship—many with steep holiday discounts.

The perfect gift to suit your loved one’s desire for freedom, fun, accessibility and going green, you can’t go wrong with an Aventon e-bike. For more info on all Aventon e-bike models, visit www.aventon.com.

