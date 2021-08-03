First Take: The Avocado Green Mattress Makes Sleep More Sustainable

When it comes to pollution, there are few industries with a worse track record than the mattress business. Most sleepers are built using cheap materials including plastic foams, toxic glues, and chemical flame retardants––all of which are harmful to both you and the environment. Not to mention, Americans throw away an estimated 20 million mattresses and box springs each year––caused in part by the increase in 100-day free trials.

This endless cycle of waste inspired the birth of Avocado in 2016. During the last few years, the brand has racked up dozens of awards and accolades and built a significant following. We’ve been sleeping on the Avocado mattress for the last few months, and based on our new addiction to the snooze button, we can firmly attest that the hype is warranted.

What It Is

The Avocado Green Mattress is a certified organic mattress made from natural materials including organic latex, organic wool, and organic cotton. Aside from the materials, its construction is also unique: The layers in each Avocado mattress are tufted together by hand, using long steel needles and cotton straps. The end result is a highly durable mattress that doesn’t require toxic glues to hold it together.

In addition to the premium natural cushioning and durable binding, the mattress includes a Quantum Edge Elite Combi-Zone innerspring system that’s designed to offer excellent support while also relieving pressure points. To achieve those goals, the design utilizes over 1,400 recycled steel coils paired with a reinforced steel perimeter. By using coils with different sizes in specific areas, the innerspring system creates different ergonomic zones that offer tailored support and softness while aligning with the contours of your body, and the steel perimeter keeps the mattress from sagging at the edges under your weight.

The mattress I tested also came with the optional European-style pillow-top, a luxurious add-on that gives you two extra inches of organic latex rubber foam. All together, the Avocado is 13 inches thick and offers a relatively firm feel that’s best for side or combination sleepers.

Why We Like It

The combination of premium organic materials and Avocado’s innovative foam-and-coil system results in an unparalleled sleeping experience. The latex foam provides natural temperature control, so you never get too hot or too cold in bed. The organic wool is moisture-wicking and anti-microbial to keep your bed fresh, and it’s naturally fire-resistant, eliminating the need for chemical fire retardants (another set of harmful compounds found in most mattresses). Additionally, the organic cotton used in the button-tufted mattress cover is ultra-soft and breathes well for maximum comfort. Add in the latex pillow-top, and I felt like I was snoozing in a five-star hotel every night.

In addition to the natural cooling and comfort properties of its organic materials, the Avocado mattress offers plenty of support. The innerspring system successfully reduces motion transfer and irritating pressure points, and it contours to your body to keep your back aligned and pain-free. I also appreciated the reinforced perimeter, which provides even support so you never get that falling sensation when you roll to the edge of the bed.

When it’s time to lay your head down, it’s the materials and design of a mattress that matter most. Avocado excels there, but the company’s values and unique production process also set it apart from the pack. The company has prioritized sustainability since it launched and worked to cut excess carbon emissions at every step. To accomplish that, Avocado took ownership of the entire “farm-to-bedroom” production process––from the farms that produce the organic materials to its own California-based manufacturing facility. In particular, building relationships with farms in India has allowed the company to more carefully manage quality control and ensure humane conditions and fair wages among its suppliers.

In 2019, Avocado officially became Climate Neutral Certified as the world’s first mattress brand to achieve net-negative carbon emissions. There’s a lot to like about a company that goes the extra mile to take care of the environment, its employees, and its customers, too. Avocado checks all of those boxes. It also makes a premium sleeper that’s well worth the investment.

Nitpick

The mattress is delivered in a box and is quite heavy. For example, a pillow-top version can range from 80 pounds (twin) to 166 pounds (California king). This makes moving and setting up the mattress rather challenging, though the Avocado’s built-in side handles help that process significantly.

In addition, $1,900 for a queen with a pillow top (or $1,500 without the pillow top) is significantly more money than other options on the market. But if you take the long view, this is an investment that will pay off every night for years to come.

[Starting at $999; avocadogreenmattress.com]

