ALPS Mountaineering Koda 2-person 3-season Tent GET IT!

When you’re sharing a tent with other people, you need all the ventilation you can get. This tent features four half-mesh walls for excellent breathability, and it’s seam-sealed on the fly and in the floor for protection.

Get It: Save 56% on the ALPS Mountaineering Koda Tent ($70; was $160) at Backcountry