Revo Huddie Polarized Sunglasses GET IT!

The frame is straightforward acetate with modern lines; the polarized Serilium lenses cut glare and block 100 percent of UV light. Toss in a fit that’s designed to accommodate almost all faces and some non-slip nose pads, and this is a great deal on a can’t-miss classic.

Get It: Save up to 76% on Revo Huddle Sunglasses (from $45; was $189) at Backcountry