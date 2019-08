Santa Cruz Bronson 2.1 Carbon S Limited Edition GET IT!

A truly legendary all-mountain steed—for $1,700 off! From loamy coastal forests to rugged alpine singletrack, all-day epics to gnarly downhill runs, there’s really nothing this bike can’t handle in stride. This is a rugged and reliable bike that’s ready to tackle the trails season after season.

Get It: Save 35% on the Santa Cruz Bronson 2.1 Carbon S Ltd. ($3,199; was $4,899) at Backcountry