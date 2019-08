Smartwool Merino 250 Bottom GET IT!

Come December, you’ll wish you’d taken our advice and scored this deal when you had the chance. Soft and breathable Merino wool keeps you warm whether you’re flying down the mountain or sitting on the lift. It also has natural anti-odor properties—and feels amazing.

Get It: Save up to 34% on Smartwool Merino 250 Bottoms (from $66; was $100) at Backcountry