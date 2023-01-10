Every January, a few buddies and I strap alpine touring (AT) skis to our feet and bulging packs on our backs and escape to a backcountry hut miles from the nearest crowded slopes. It’s one of the best ways to start the year—heading into the wilderness for fresh mountain air and good times with friends. But the backcountry ski hut trip packing list is crucial.

A winter hut trip is very different from a summer camping trip or even a winter ski trip at a lodge. It’s remote, rustic, and incumbent upon you to survive in the elements.

We schlep all our gear anywhere from two to four miles to a hut equipped with just the basics: bunk beds, wood-burning stove, a table, and a few pots and pans. We’ll venture into the surrounding mountains and valleys—fresh snow crunching beneath the skins on our skis as we ascend sunlit valleys in the heart of the Rocky Mountains in search of fresh snow—retreating to our rustic abode each night.

For those who’ve yet to experience the joys of a backcountry hut trip, we made a backcountry ski hut trip packing list of essentials you’ll need to not only survive but thrive. While most huts or yurts are equipped with wood and a stove—some may even have propane—you’ll have to bring any and all supplies for safety, entertainment, and sustenance.

Sometimes the hardest hurdle for these trips is just knowing what to pack.

Backcountry Ski Hut Trip Packing List: All the Gear You Need

1. Black Crows Navis Freebird Skis

While there are a variety of ways to get to a hut in the backcountry, my preferred method of transportation is on AT skis. This way the hut is not the destination, just a jumping-off point for more skiing. There are plenty of ski setups and splitboards that work great for this. My setup this season is with Navis Freebird skis. Paired with some Black Crows Pilus Navis Freebird skins ($240), this lightweight front rocker ski will go the distance. It’s a great one-quiver that’ll crush it inbounds and out-of-bounds.

[$900; black-crows.com]

Get it

