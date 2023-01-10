2. Deuter Alproof 32 Avabag with Alpride’s E2 System Get It

If you’re able, having an avabag can really come in handy—and also be a life saver. Not only will it easily carry all your avalanche gear, including shovel and probe, but it has an airbag in case of an avalanche. Fortunately, we never encountered one on our trip, but the Deuter Alproof 32’s ample space allowed me to carry all of my gear, clothing, food, and water for a day out on the slopes. It includes a spot for drinking water and an insulated sleeve for the tube opposite the pull cord for the avabag.

[$1,300; deuter.com]

