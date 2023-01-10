3. Helly Hansen Verglas BC Pants and Jacket Get It

One of the best parts of hut trips is waking up to fresh powder—as long as your shell pants and jacket are up to the task of keeping you warm and dry. On this trip, I used the Helly Hansen Verglas BC Pants, which are specifically designed for ski touring. The pants offer a three-layer Helly Tech professional fabrication—shielding against the elements while also breathing and keeping you cool when climbing. I paired the pants with the Helly Hansen Verglas BC Jacket, equipped with a three-layer Helly Tech Professional four-way stretch fabric. Both garments are highly mobile and durable, with ample pockets for stashing gear like skins, snacks, or gloves.

[$400 jacket, $300 pants; hellyhansen.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!