4. Dragon NFX2 Spyder Collab Goggles Get It

You won’t get very far in the snowy backcountry if you can’t see. Protecting those peepers is a number one priority, and we recommend the new Dragon Spyder NFX2 Collab goggles that come with a bonus lens. Any old goggles can cover your face, but these take it to the next level with a simple Swiftlock Lens Change System. This means that when the clouds come in, I can click and switch the lenses in a matter of seconds. They also have an anti-fog coating and Dragon’s Lumalens technology for great clarity in any conditions.

[$220; dragonalliance.com]

