5. GRAYL UltraPress Titanium Water Filter & Purifier Bottle

You can’t just eat all that untreated snow without melting and filtering it to keep you hydrated—and healthy. GRAYL’s UltraPress Titanium is a clutch piece of gear that lets you purify water with one press while doubling as a stove so you can melt snow directly in it. The titanium purifier bottle is great for filtering water, cooking, and holding beverages like coffee or a little whiskey at day’s end. It’s also as light as it is durable—weighing a mere 14.1 ounces. GRAYL also offers a titanium pocket stove and accessories as part of its X PATHFINDER collection for this bottle.

[$200; grayl.com]

