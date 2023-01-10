7. Smartwool Intraknit Merino Fleece Hoodie Get It

We all live in sweaters when the snow starts flying, but many of these are too bulky or heavy to take on a hut trip. I love the Smartwool Intraknit Merino Fleece Hoodie for these trips because it works equally well skinning up the mountain as it does chilling by the fire in the hut. Complete with a hood, it’s a versatile lightweight sweater that keeps you dry, warm, and comfy wherever the journey takes you.

[$240; smartwool.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!