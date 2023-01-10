8. Burton Gore-Tex Mittens Get It

Gloves are great, but when that bitter cold kicks in I reach for my mitts every time. Burton’s new Gore-Tex Mittens are ideal for hut trips. They include a removable liner, and the Gore-Tex ensures your hands remain dry—and warm—no matter how deep the snow is. There’s nothing fun about freezing fingers, and this pair will save you from that during your backcountry shredding.

[$75; burton.com]

