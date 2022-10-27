1. Elan Ripstick Tour 104 Get It

Elan is known for its super-lightweight backcountry skis, and the Ripsticks are at the top of the list for a reason. They’re lighter than any ski I’ve ever ridden on, and they’re perfect for longer tours or even skimo races. The shape offers a wide turn radius, but they’re light enough to turn fairly quickly. With their rocker profile and tapered shape, the 2022-23 Ripsticks are extremely responsive. They rip just like Glen Plake, who designed the skis and whose silhouette is imprinted on them. Plake says he created this ski to make everything about touring easier for the skier. They also look great thanks to their semi-retro pink, orange, and purple color scheme.

Available Lengths: 166, 173, 180, 187cm

Weight: 1,540 grams (180cm length)

[$800; elanskis.com]

