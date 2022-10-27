10. 4FRNT Raven 4-Lock Get It

The 4FRNT Raven is all about balance. It’s a backcountry ski that will feel as good on the uphill as it does on the downhill. The full rocker profile of this ski is exceptional for climbing, and it allows for nimble turning when you’re coming down the slope. The reverse camber creates a long turn profile that compliments the Raven’s ability to navigate tight terrain quickly. This ski was engineered to push boundaries and play on uncut backcountry slopes.

Available Lengths: 170, 177, 184, 190cm

Weight: 1,720 grams (177cm length)

[$959; 4frnt.com]

