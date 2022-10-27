11. Black Diamond Helio Carbon 104 Get It

When you’re going deep into the mountains, you’ll find variable snow—powder, hardpack, crud—and all kinds of terrain. You need a ski that can handle all of it. The Black Diamond Helio Carbon 104 is that ski. This model was designed specifically for long AT hauls where you’ll encounter a little bit of everything. The paulownia wood core is light and flexy, and the pre-preg carbon layup and full ABS sidewall dampen the ride on this ski, so you can hold your edges even when the snow is less than ideal.

Available Lengths: 160, 166, 172, 178, 184cm

Weight: 1,450 grams (178cm length)

[$900; blackdiamondequipment.com]

