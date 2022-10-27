12. Fischer Hannibal 96 Carbon Get It

Whether you’re looking to get started in backcountry skiing or you’re an experienced veteran, the Hannibal will win your heart for its AT chops. It was designed to be light and efficient on the ascent and stable and sturdy on the descent—no matter what surface you’re descending over. As a resort ski, this model would fall short. As a backcountry ski, it excels. It’s right at home in powder and on steep, ungroomed slopes. It’s one of the lighter skis on the list. While that might have a negative effect on durability and longevity, for a true backcountry ski, low weight is extremely important—and one of the Hannibal 96’s best qualities.

Available Lengths: 162, 169, 176, 183cm

Weight: 1,450 grams (183cm length)

[$850; backcountry.com]

