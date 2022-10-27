2. Romp Leif 94 Get It

Designed in the high country of Colorado (just off Main Street in Crested Butte), Romp’s skis are high-performance works of mountain town art. The company was started by two locals who tried their hands at making skis out of their garage, and since then it has become a premiere custom ski shop.

The Leif 94 is part of the Romp Ready premade line of skis. The featherweight design is light on the feet and a freak on the steeps. The website describes it as a “tenacious pathfinder for the hinterland” and it’s hard to argue with that. The Leif 94 won’t wear you down on the long hauls, but on the descents it will maintain stability and responsiveness. It’s the perfect blend of high-performance going up and coming down.

Available Lengths: 155, 164, 172, 179cm

Weight: 1,265 grams (172cm length)

[$949; rompskis.com]

