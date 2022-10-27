3. Black Crows Camox Freebird Get It

This is one of the most versatile and stylish skis on this list. The Black Crow Camox Freebird is a perfect ski for variable backcountry conditions—an all around high-utility ski. It isn’t particularly light, so if you’re looking for a skimo race ski, this probably isn’t it. But if you want something that you can rely on for most of your backcountry needs, it’s a good choice. It’s stable, predictable, and reliable. In powder, the longitudinal flex pops you from one turn into the next. On crud and crust it holds its own. What more could you ask for?

Available Lengths: 157, 164, 171, 178, 183, 188 cm

Weight: 1,475 grams

[$800; black-crows.com]

