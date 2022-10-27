4. Icelantic Natural 101 Get It

You want a ski that can handle anything? One that can be carried up to the top of a craggy peak, descend with the control of all-mountain resort skis, and maintain the stability of a carver? Something that performs in powder and crust? That’s the Icelantic Natural 101. This ski is a ride-everything model that matches performance with reliability and durability. Icelantic is known for making high-performance, durable skis, and the Natural 101 can handle almost anything the backcountry can throw at it. Take note: It’s also one of the heavier skis on this list.

Available Lengths: 171, 178, 185cm

Weight: 1,737 grams (178cm length)

[$879; icelanticskis.com]

