5. J Skis The Slacker Get It

“The least nerdy touring ski on the market” puts more emphasis on downhill performance than the uphill touring capabilities. The aspen core and maple stringers provide responsive flex and make for a fun ride. The tails are soft and the middle is slightly stiffer, which provides more stability at speed. Compared to a regular downhill ski, the Slacker is notably lighter, but compared to other AT skis it’s on the heavy end of the spectrum. Some people don’t mind lugging up a little extra weight, though, if it means a more playful descent.

Available Lengths: 169, 176, 182, 188cm

Weight: 1,910 grams (182cm length)

[$799; jskis.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!