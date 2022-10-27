6. Atomic Backland Get It

Designed to perform at its best charging through deep snow, the Backland is a ski that’s right at home on big mountains. It has more mass than ultralight AT alternatives, but you’ll find it has more control and better durability, too. The core is a kubra and poplar wood mix with carbon fiber stringers for added stiffness. The tail and midsection of this ski are stiff, and they provide stability even when riding on hardpack or crud. The width of these fatties makes carving less enjoyable than on thinner-waisted skis, but carving isn’t what they were made for. If you want a stable freestyle ski for big snow and big mountains in the backcountry, the Backland is it.

Available Lengths: 164, 172, 180, 188cm

Weight: 1,380 grams (180cm length)

[$700; rei.com]

