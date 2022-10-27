7. DPS Pagoda Tour 112 RP Get It

The biggest update on these skis is a full sidewall in place of the cap construction of previous iterations. That provides much better edge control on the descent. The Pagoda Tour’s core is made from aerospace-grade foam, paulownia and ash, and carbon fiber, and the combination gives the ski a snappy flex that’s perfect for powder. Better yet, it’s still light enough for all your skimo needs. This ski was made for long tours to secret powder stashes or for running up snow-covered slopes. It makes tight turns, wants to go fast, and is extremely well balanced on descents.

Available Lengths: 158, 168, 178, 184, 189cm

Weight: 1,510 grams (178cm length)

[$1,549; dpsskis.com]

