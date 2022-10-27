8. Kastle TX 103 Get It

Kastle makes its skis a little differently from most brands. These skis have a poplar and paulownia wood core that’s encased in a fiberglass and carbon fiber “sock” that holds everything together. That makes for a burly ski, but it’s still light enough for long uphill treks. This ski is great for almost all conditions, and it allows the rider to make whatever kinds of turns they want. I’ve seen a few of these at resorts, but they’re most at home in big terrain out of bounds.

Available Lengths: 165, 173, 181, 189cm

Weight: 1,620 grams (181cm length)

[$999; backcountry.com]

