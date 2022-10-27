9. Armada Whitewalker 121 Get It

Designed by freeskier Sammy Carlson, the Whitewalker is the kind of backcountry ski that allows the rider to send it as hard as they want. Butter up on the twin tips, slash turns going backwards or forwards, and pop off of kickers anywhere you find them. Added bonus: The Whitewalker floats like a boat in powder thanks to its 116 waist, and the caruba wood and carbon core makes for a snappy ride in the soft stuff. It’s heavy, however (one of the heaviest on this list), so skip it if you expect to do lots of long climbs.

Available Lengths: 183cm

Weight: 1,850 grams (183cm length)

[$1,100; armadaskis.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!