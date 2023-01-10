6. Norrona Lyngen Down 850 Hood Jacket Get It

After a long, sweaty trek up a mountain, nothing beats that view from the top—except potentially the sudden chill factor, which can be downright dangerous. That’s when I reach into my pack for the Norrona Lyngen Jacket. With 850-fill down and a hood to block wind, this secret weapon is an instant heater on cold backcountry excursions. Weighing just 13 ounces, it neatly stows into its own pocket and takes up virtually no room in your pack.

[$469; norrona.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!