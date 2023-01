9. RAB Cirrus Hut Boot Get It

After a fantastic ski day, nothing beats slipping on a warm pair of down booties. I never venture out there without my RAB Cirrus Hut Boots, which keep my feet reliably toasty. They’re also clutch if you have to run outside to grab wood or use the restroom. Small and light, your feet will repeatedly thank you for these big time.

[$70; rab.equipment]

