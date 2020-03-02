Columbia Redmond Waterproof Hiking Shoe GET IT!

The durable suede leather, mesh, and webbing upper uses an Omni-Tech waterproof and breathable seam-sealed membrane to keep your foot dry. Traction rubber gives you firm stability even on slick terrain, and the Techlite midsole offers long-lasting comfort cushioning and is designed to maximize energy efficiency without adding weight. Two colors; most sizes available (but hurry—these will not last).

Get It: Save 40% on the Columbia Redmond Waterproof Hiking Shoe ($55; was $90) at Backcountry

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!