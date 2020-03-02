Topo Designs Rover 16L Backpack GET IT!

A solid everyday pack even if “everyday” involves day trips to the trail or afternoon adventures in the city. It’s got a tough, water-resistant construction that’s durable enough for all kinds of travel, and is sized just right for an overnight. Nylon fabric with Cordura base, padded laptop sleeve, plenty of stash pockets, and padded mesh shoulder straps. Available in four cool colorways.

Get It: Save 21% on the Topo Designs Rover ($75; was $139) at Backcountry

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!