Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





Tired of trying to contort your body into a pretzel so you can shave those hard-to-reach areas? Sure, enlisting the help of a significant other or a friend can help, but who wants to do that? Plus, an awkward angle can run the risk of accidentally slicing your back, shoulder, or other hard-to-reach area open.

With the BAKblade 2.0 ELITE PLUS, you can reach those difficult spots without needing to request for backup anymore. The ergonomic handle can easily retract, so it’s easy to reach the back, the shoulders, or whichever body part you’re looking to make extra-smooth.

The BAKblade 2.0 ELITE PLUS is made with 3 blade cartridges to craft a clean and safe shave. Back hair can be a lot coarser than facial hair so removing those hairs can be difficult without the help of a sharp, sturdy razor. And since these blades are going to be put through the wringer, the blades can be replaced with ease.

Don’t believe us? Just check out the reviews on Amazon. The BAKblade boasts 3,065 reviews and an average of 4.4 out of 5-stars. 84 percent of all those reviews are super positive, coming in at 4 stars or higher. Guys who have used this are thrilled with the ease of use and with how close a shave it is.

No need to ask for help or risk a cut. The BAKblade 2.0 ELITE PLUS ensures back hair doesn’t stand a chance. In the shower or not, this razor will get the job done in such a great way that we’re sure you’ll wonder how you lived so long without having one in your life.

Get It: Pick up the BAKblade 2.0 ELITE PLUS ($35) at Amazon.

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers.