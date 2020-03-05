Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Ahh, the wonders of spring! Bright skies and long days. Budding flowers, blooming trees, and fresh-cut grass. Oh, and let’s not forget pollen, allergies, and of course, fleas and ticks. Yes, springtime is glorious, especially after a long, hard winter. But it’s not all sunshine and rainbows.

Make spring and summer far less tortuous for your best friend. Pick up the number-one flea and tick collar for dogs, Seresto. It’s on sale now at Chewy for 20 percent off. Normally $72, right now you can get it for just $58. Buy two or more, and you’ll save an extra 10 percent.

No, that’s not cheap—but Seresto will last all the way until fall. The water-resistant formula continues working for up to eight months, even after bathing, plus swimming and sun exposure all summer long. You won’t have to worry about your pal until flea and tick season is over.

Seresto is a veterinarian-recommended flea and tick control solution. It will last eight full months. And the best part of Seresto is that it doesn’t kill fleas and ticks after they’ve already ravaged your poor pup’s skin. No, Seresto repels parasitic pests completely, so they never even get close to your best friend.

It’s really a breakthrough in tick and flea control. It’s specifically formulated to repel and kill fleas and ticks on contact, with no painful biting required. Built with a durable polymer matrix, inside this collar are two powerful ingredients: imidacloprid, to control flea infestations, and flumethrin, to repel and kill ticks, larvae, and nymphs. These ingredients work together to provide dual-action protection against parasitic pests for up to eight months.

Seresto starts to repel and kill fleas within 24 hours of initial application. And it kills re-infesting fleas within two hours. For tougher ticks, it repels and kills within 48 hours of initial application and kills re-infesting ticks within six hours. That’s fast.

The easy-to-use, adjustable Seresto collar is odorless and non-greasy. It has a quick-release closure and visibility reflectors to provide extra safety in low-light situations.

Seresto comes in sizes for both large (18 pounds and over, 27.5 inches) and small dogs under 18 pounds, 15 inches). There’s even a version for cats. Another great feature of Seresto is that you don’t get penalized for having a big dog. All varieties cost the same at regular price. And all are 20 percent off right now at Chewy. So no matter which size you buy, it’s just $58. And remember, buy two or more, and you’ll save an extra 10 percent.

So show your best friend what a good boy you are, and pick up a Seresto flea and tick collar today. It will last all spring and summer long, and you’ll be able to relax knowing you’ve done all you could to keep your pup (or kitty) healthy and happy.

