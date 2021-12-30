Be Ready for Anything With This Leatherman Multi-Tool

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

There’s nothing wrong with planning for the worst-case scenario. It’s always better to have something and not need it than to need it and not have it. This is why you would be wise to head on over to Huckberry right now and pick up a Leatherman Squirt PS4 Multi-Tool as a gift to ring in the New Year.

Huckberry doesn’t just deal in clothing for the man that likes to be outside. They also make gear and equipment like the Leatherman Squirt PS4 Multi-Tool that the active man can use when the time arises. And that is due to the incredibly convenient design of this slick little tool.

When you pick up the Leatherman Squirt PS4 Multi-Tool, you will see how useful it can be when a problem arises. Because in this one little package you will find Spring-action Needlenose Pliers, Spring-action Regular Pliers, Spring-action Wire Cutters, 20HC Knife, Spring-action Scissors, Flat/Phillips Screwdriver, Bottle Opener, Wood/Metal File, and a Medium Screwdriver.

That’s a whole lot of help when something goes awry in your life when you least expect it. For those times when you don’t have a toolset nearby, this is perfect. Because you can hook it up to your keyring to make sure it’s within reach at all times. Convenience is key here.

Maybe the best thing about this convenient Leatherman Squirt PS4 Multi-Tool is how affordable it is. You can just head on over to Huckberry now and pick it up without breaking the bank. And you should because you’ll never know when you need it.

Get It: Pick up the Leatherman Squirt PS4 Multi-Tool ($40) at Huckberry

