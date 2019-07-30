Beats Pill+ Speakers Are More Than 30% Off on Amazon Today

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





If the plan this summer is to kick back by the pool to just hang around the house lazing about, a good sound system is absolutely essential. No need to spend a fortune on a great one, either. Thankfully, Beats has speakers that not only hit it out of the park in terms of quality but also meet even restrictive budgets.

The Beats Pill+ Portable Speaker are a testament to the quality Beats has become synonymous with for the past decade.

The Beats Pill+ is designed to be totally portable. Don’t let the size fool you, however—these are small, but they sure are mighty. They’re durable and are designed for dynamic range and supreme clarity. No matter the genre of music, or whether you prefer to kick back with an audiobook or podcast, these speakers will handle them with grace. Even phone calls will come in clean and dynamic.

Don’t worry about these running out of steam; the Beats Pill+ Portable Speaker is designed to last up to 12 hours on a single full charge. If it does need a little bit of juice, the Pill+ only needs three hours to get back up to maximum capacity. It can even be played while it’s charging, as well as charge your phone or other portable music accessories.

Beats tend to run at a hefty price, but that price comes with quality and brand recognition. Luckily Amazon has the Beats Pill+ Portable Speaker, in a Black model or a White model, at a big discount of 37% off. For $114, that’s a deal that can’t be beaten.

Get It: Pick Up The Beats Pill Portable Speaker ($114, was $180) at Amazon.

