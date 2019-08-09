Make Your Bedroom a Freezer With These Cooling Products

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

As much as we love summer, one of the biggest of those challenges is finding ways to stay cool during the hottest days of the year. Any home can become so hot and stodgy that it becomes an endurance test to stay within.

Summer days can become so hot that it’ll make people want to get out of the house and go literally anywhere else, be somewhere indoors with the air conditioner basting or even just the outdoors where there’s potential for a cool breeze. No matter how well a home can be designed, it can still trap heat and feel even worse during the nighttime, making it impossible to get any sleep.

Keeping the bedroom cool during the summer is a massive hurdle. It’s supposed to be the most relaxing room in the home—a sanctuary—and finding the right equipment to keep it cool is absolutely imperative. Sure, you can go the classic route of buying an air conditioner to install in the window or invest in a portable option. To go the extra mile, you can also get a mattress designed to allow for more airflow so the heat won’t get trapped within during the night. All that matters is that you’re cool and comfortable.

Check out our picks to alleviate some of the stress of a hot bedroom.