Black + Decker BPACT10WT Portable Air Conditioner GET IT!

If your bedroom doesn’t have a free window, or if you just don’t want to deal with the hassle of installing one, pick up a portable air conditioner. This one has over a thousand positive reviews and is compatible with most windows. It even has a remote control, so you can adjust the temperature from bed.

Get It: Pick up the Black + Decker BPACT10WT Portable Air Conditioner ($299; was $380) at Amazon.