Beef Up Your Home Security With The Ring Video Doorbell

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

We work hard to make sure we have a home to go to at the end of the day. It’s our little sanctuary and it needs to be kept safe and sound at all times. And you can do so by keeping an eye on the place whenever you aren’t home by picking up the Ring Video Doorbell 3 and installing it by the front door.

The Ring Video Doorbell 3 is an amazing item to have and it’s one that has seen some fantastic improvement over the older models. You get better video quality, improved motion detection, and better WiFi connectivity. That way you can see everything going on in a much more convenient way.

Setting up the Ring Video Doorbell 3 is easy as can be. You can set it up to get powered by rechargeable batteries or you can hook it up to the doorbell to let it be powered all the time. Then you just gotta set it up to the WiFi in the house and from there you can see what’s going on from your phone at all times.

Being able to see, hear, and speak to anyone through this wonderful little gadget is quite the way to keep an eye on everything when you aren’t home. You can even hook it up to Alexa so you can hear announcements on an Echo if you have one. And if you have the Ring Protect Plan, you can save videos to check on anything you’ve missed.

The safety of our homes is incredibly important. We don’t want to be out of the house and come home surprised to see if anything bad has happened. With the Ring Video Doorbell 3 you can always be on the ball when you’re not home. So pick up one of these now to improve the security of your home in a big way.

Get It: Pick up the Ring Video Doorbell 3 ($200) at Amazon

Check out the Daily Deals over at Amazon

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

Related Links

The 14 Best Whiskey Glasses You Can Buy

12 Best Professional Chef Knives Used by Real Chefs (Ramsay, Bourdain, Fieri)

The 15 Best Wireless Headphones for Working Out

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!