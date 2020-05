The act of belaying should never be taken lightly. In fact, it is an art and when done properly, it can make a climb memorable for the person on the end of the rope. If it is done poorly, the climb might end with a hospital visit, or worse.

There are many belay devices available and depending on the style of climbing, application of use, and your weight/size, personal preferences will determine which device is best for you. We’ve rounded up a few options to help you choose.