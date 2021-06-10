Father’s Day is rapidly approaching and it’s time to pick out something special for your dad, uncle, grandpa, or brother who’s celebrating his first as a parent, Dads do so much day in and day out, and Father’s Day is an opportunity to express your love by giving him a gift he can use all year round. We know every dad is unique, so we’ve curated a list of 2022 Father’s Day Gifts with something for every type of dad. Now, all that’s left for you to do is sign the card.

Read our guide and get the dads in your life a truly spectacular gift. Whether you’re looking for a present for a clothes horse, an adrenaline seeker, or workout aficionado, we’ve got the perfect something below.

The Best 2022 Father’s Day Gifts for Every Dad

1. Sock Guy Bike Socks

There’s no better way to add a little flair to a wardrobe than with a fun pair of socks. Sock Guy’s bike-specific socks feature a mesh upper for air flow; a double stitched heel and toe for strength and durability; and are incredibly soft and comfortable, which helps eliminate blisters and hot spots. The socks come in a variety of fun prints and patterns so there’s something for every taste.

[From $11; sockguy.com]

2. Nemo Equipment Quasar 3D Sleeping Pad

Nothing is better than a good night’s sleep, and a solid sleeping pad can make or break a backpacking trip. Made from 100 percent post-consumer recycled materials, the Quasar pad features 3D baffling to keep you centered on the pad, a slightly elevated head, and a Vortex pump sack for quick and easy inflation. Available in insulated and regular, the pad comes in three different sizes for maximum comfort.

[$170; nemoequipment.com]

3. Db Big Bastard Roller Bag

For dads who like to travel but don’t want to leave anything behind, the Big Bastard is the perfect gift. The 90L bag features a sturdy handle, large main compartment, internal mesh pockets, name card insert, big wheels, and is hook-up compatible, making long-haul trips a breeze. Plus, it’s got a unique shape and design so it’s easy to spot in baggage claim.

[$269; dbjourney.com]

4. Garmin Instinct Solar (Surf Edition) Watch

On sale just in time for Father’s Day, Garmin’s Instinct Solar Surf Edition watch allows you to track the tide as well as the number of waves caught, maximum speed, and distance traveled. The watch features solar charging, allowing for unprecedented battery life and up to 54 days in smartwatch mode. Additionally, the watch features a built-in sports app for dryland workouts, includes a wrist-based heart rate monitor, and gets notifications straight from your phone.

[$450; garmin.com]

5. Coleman Triton Propane Stove

The Triton includes everything you know and love in a classic Coleman stove, but includes a few updated features to take outdoor cooking to the next level. Updates include adjustable panels for protection from the wind, PerfectFlow technology for consistent performance, and PerfectHeat technology for more efficient cooking with less fuel.

[$85; coleman.com]

6. HOKA Clifton 8 Running Shoes

As any good runner knows, it’s important to update your kicks periodically to ensure you stay injury-free. Specifically designed for road running, the Clifton 8 features a breathable mesh upper, gusseted tongue, extended pull tab, high-abrasion rubber, and flat-waisted geometry. This updated shoe features light, energetic foam meaning they’re ultra comfortable and light to make runs feel less fatiguing.

[$130; hokaoneone.com]

7. Patagonia Long-Sleeved Sol Patrol Shirt

Made entirely from recycled polyester ripstop fabric with 50+ UPF sun protection, the Sol Patrol Shirt is the perfect gift for dads who enjoy long days on the water. Available in five different colors, the shirt is lightweight, breathable, and packable, making it well suited for travel or mornings at a local watering hole. We love the two large chest pockets with corrosion-resistant zippers, button tabs to keep sleeves rolled up, a hidden lens cleaner, and back-yoke venting for improved airflow and comfort.

[$89; patagonia.com]

8. Wings Air High-Performance Driving Experience & Monticello Motor Club

For the car buff dad, whisk him away for a day of fun in the verdant Catskill Mountains in upstate New York with this ultra-luxe adventure for two. It kicks off with a private helicopter flight from Manhattan to Monticello Motor Club, an exclusive motorsports country club and private racetrack. After your trackside drop-off, you’ll check in at the clubhouse and enjoy high-performance driving in BMWs with a personal driving instructor, a full tour, access to an off-road course on Polaris RZR XP Turbo side-by-sides, and a light lunch. Do Dad a favor and turn an unforgettable day into a weekend and seal the deal with a stunning vacation rental from Red Cottage Inc. so you can recount your racetrack thrills poolside with a beverage and a soul-restoring view of the peaks.

[From $12,500; wingsair.net]

9. Myzone MZ-Switch Heart Rate Monitor

Does your dad or father figure have a thing for data? Is he always looking for a little competition, or training for his next endurance event? This fitness tracker is for him: As the first interchangeable heart rate monitor that uses both PPG (photoplethysmography) and ECG (electrocardiography) on the market, the tracker motivates users to do their best through community engagement. The strap can be worn on the chest, wrist, or forearm, depending on the user’s workout with the chest strap boasting 99.4 percent accuracy.

[$160; myzone.org]

10. Wilson Pro Staff RF97 v13 Tennis Racket

Got great memories of cheering your old man on at the courts or playing doubles with him? He’ll be grateful you reignited his passion for the sport or took his standard Sunday morning lessons to the next level with the personal racket of tennis champ Roger Federer. Featuring incredible design and power, go ahead and treat him to a ten pack of lessons at his local courts, too. Better yet: Lessons for the two of you to take together for quality bonding time.

[$249; wilson.com]

11. Indian Motorcycle Scout Bobber Sixty

Got a motorcycle lover on your hands? Spring for America’s First Motorcycle Company’s newly launched Scout Bobber Sixty, a lightweight option with a minimalist aesthetic, 78-horsepower engine, and plenty of accessories options. Just make sure you make a note in his Father’s Day card that you get occasional riding privileges, too.

[From $8,999; indianmotorcycle.com]

12. Sixthreezero EVRYjourney 500W

For the guy who’s been angling for an electric bike but hasn’t bitten the bullet yet, this beaut is a winner, and makes long distances or climbing hills a breeze (if he calls on the backup power source for assistance). Beautifully designed and built to last, he’ll love this bike for many spins around the neighborhood. Bonus: The ergonomic frame helps reduce strain on the back, hips, shoulders, and knees.

[$2,000; sixthreezero.com]

13. YogiFi Smart Yoga Mat

For the dad who’s all about those warrior poses, YogiFi—the first smart yoga mat on the market—uses AI and Computer Vision (CV) technologies to help him achieve stellar alignment and posture throughout his workout. The interactive app has a wide range of classes, and the mat is lightweight enough to take wherever he ventures.

[$429; yogifi.fit]

14. Adirondack Guideboat Boat

Fishermen will cry tears of happiness when presented with a handcrafted boat from Adirondack Guideboat, which is owned and operated by two brothers in Vermont who are master boat builders. Whether you choose the 15’ Adirondack Guideboat ($5,500), the 14’ Vermont Dory ($5,635), or the Cedar Adirondack Guideboat (from $18,050), there’s something for every kind of water enthusiast.

[From $3,070; adirondack-guide-boat.com]

15. All33’s BackStrong C1 Chair

This is the gift he didn’t know he needed. The office chair is designed to provide relief from neck and shoulder strain, and keep his posture solid. Celebrities such as Bruce Willis, Tom Hanks, Ashton Kutcher, Ted Danson, and Justin Bieber are fans, and your No.1 fan is about to join the club once he plops into this epic seat.

[$799; all33.com]

16. TCL 85” Class XL Collection QLED 4K UHD Smart Roku TV

Give Dad an immersive viewing experience with superb picture quality and contrast as he streams the night away. Featuring a built-in Roku operating system, he’ll have access to countless streaming channels and over 250,000 free movies and TV episodes to enjoy.

[$3,000; bestbuy.com]

17. Epson LS300 Ultra Short Throw Projector

This laser projector has a screen size of up to 120 inches, so he can watch his favorite sports teams, movies, and TV shows in a movie-like experience from the comfort of home. The projector itself is compact and features built-in Chromecast for 1,000+ apps like Hulu, Netflix, MLB.com, YouTube, and more.

[$1,999; projectorscreen.com]

18. Bang & Olfusen Beoplay HX

Audiophiles will rejoice in these high-end headphones with soft leather and polished aluminum for a refined look, stellar acoustics, and superior comfort. (We’re big fans of the revamped headband with a center-relief zone for extended wear). If he’s switching between his favorite podcast or TV show and work calls, these headphones also deliver first-rate call clarity. They’re currently available in Black Anthracite and Sand.

[$499; bang-olufsen.com]

19. The RealForce R2 PFU Limited Edition Keyboard

You wouldn’t know by looking at it, but this keyboard boasts silent key switches that allow for up to 25 percent faster keying than other brands. It’s also designed to enhance hand and wrist comfort, and you may be so jealous of Dad’s upgrade you splurge on one for yourself, too.

[$348; fujitsuscannerstore.com]

20. Midland MXT275 MicroMobile Two-Way Radio

Fathers who love the great outdoors will be eager to use this two-way GMRS radio, with a completely integrated handheld microphone that easily connects to his dash. In addition to communicating while out on his next adventure, this model can tune into NOAA Weather Radio to get weather forecast updates on the move.

[$150; midlandusa.com]

21. Traeger Ironwood Series 885 Pellet Grill

This is all-around one of the best gifts a grilling aficionado can ask for: It offers 885 square inches of grilling space, has WiFi technology to monitor and adjust the temperature wherever you are, and starts up so quickly he’ll barely have time to tie on his apron. One standout spec we appreciate is the Ironwood D2 Direct Drive, which improves searing for that perfect piece of protein or grilled veg.

[$1,500; traegergrills.com]

22. Vermicular Frying Pan

Dad loves to cook. Dad loves to cook on cast iron. But Dad hates how damn heavy his cast iron skillet is. That’s why he’s going to be over the moon when you present him with what’s considered the world’s lightest enameled cast iron pan, clocking in at only 2.4 pounds. The proprietary enamel coating coupled with the cast iron works to elevate natural flavors and create perfectly crisp textures. The pan has already won several awards like the iF Design Award 2021 and the Good Design Award last year.

[From $155; vermicular.us]

23. High West Exclusive Release Rendezvous Rye

If the man loves his rye, give his bar cart a veritable treat with this limited-edition bottle showcasing Ed Mell‘s artwork; the celebrated artist is famed for depicting American West landscapes. The rye from this award-winning distillery in Park City, Utah, is a knockout blend of straight rye whiskeys with notes of poached pear, bitter orange, ground ginger, lavender, wet sandalwood, and tanned leather.

[From $40; drizly.com]

24. Clearloop Solar Panel

Until June 22, you can put your dad’s name on his very own solar panel to help clean up the grid at Clearloop’s first solar farm in West Tennessee. Clearloop works with companies around the U.S. to offset their carbon footprint, and this unique offering gives individuals a chance to contribute positively to our planet. Whether it’s for your dad, grandfather, uncle, or close family friend, it’s an ideal gift for the eco-friendly fella.

[$153; clearloop.us]

25. Unistellar eQuinox Telescope

Remember stargazing with dad as a kid? Take it to the next level with this compact telescope (it fits in a backpack). It sets up in minutes and allows up to 10 people to observe outer space from their smartphones simultaneously, if a whole crew wants to join in on the fun. Whether he sets this up on a balcony in the city or a remote backcountry camping trip, he can expect results 100 times more powerful than a regular telescope and highly accurate autonomous pointing and tracking software so he knows what he’s seeing.

[$2,999; unistellaroptics.com]

26. Pilot Custom 74 Fountain Pen

You gotta love a man who settles for nothing less than the best fountain pen. The newly launched Custom 74 is sure to be a pen collector’s favorite with its translucent “demonstrator-style” barrel and a nib fashioned from 14-karat gold finished with rhodium. Choose from colors like blue, forest green, and merlot, with a new grenadine color launching on June 15, just in time to order before Dad’s big day. All pen’s arrive in a gift box.

[$160; gouletpens.com]

27. Weezie Towels’ Men’s Robe

What dad couldn’t use some more R&R? This fluffy robe should give him the hint to relax, and doing so will be easy in this super comfortable frock that has functional additions like pockets, a sewn-on tie, and pre-rolled sleeves so he doesn’t have to deal with the whole cuffs-in-coffee (or whiskey) thing. For $15, throw in a monogram.

[From $175; weezietowels.com]

28. Q by QS Footwear

This fashion-tech company uses virtual 3D collaborative design studios to create custom shoes and fine leather goods. The brand tips a hat to its Lebanese roots, showcasing superb craftsmanship. Best of all, no two pairs of shoes are the same, so Dad gets something as one-of-a-kind as he is.

[From $100; shopbyqs.com]

29. Fair Harbor The Anchor Boardshorts

The Anchor is well suited for swimming, running, yoga, and all active pursuits. The brand forgoes itchy mesh linings for a built-in Cool Max liner. There’s also a hidden zipper back pocket and side pockets with advanced water draining technology. For each pair of boardshorts made, Fair Harbor upcycles 12 plastic bottles.

[$68; fairharborclothing.com]

30. Ekster Fortuna Parliament Wallet

For a small wallet, there’s certainly a lot to love: The sleek accessory is made with premium leather, holds up to 12 cards, and the aluminum cardholder mechanism is RFID protected to prevent credit card skimming (a technique used to steal your credit card details). For $39, add on a solar-powered Tracker, which you can call from your phone or see where your wallet last was on a map.

[$151; ekster.com]

31. KBH Jewels Monogrammed Cuff Links

This New York City-based fine jewelry brand may quickly become your go-to. If your dad loves being the most dapper in a room, you’ll be sure to impress him with these sustainable, monogrammed cuff links crafted from reclaimed and recycled solid gold, cultivated diamonds, and sustainably cultured pearls. Choose from yellow or white gold.

[$1,500; kbhjewels.com]

32. Proper Cloth Custom Shirts

Finally, a shirt that fits, well, properly. With Proper Cloth, you can design a fully custom-sized shirt for your favorite guy with a wide array of fabrics and the option to customize features like collars, cuffs, buttons, and more, as well as monogramming the piece. For warmer weather, our vote is the Beige Cotton and Linen Melange Knit. (from $125; pictured),

[From $70; propercloth.com]

33. Orvis Quilted Snap Sweatshirt

Premium fishing label Orvis has expanded into outdoor style. Case in point: The Quilted Snap Sweatshirt, a quality piece of outdoor apparel that works both at the trout stream, on a day hike, or at the coffee bar. Lightweight polyester fill makes this garment warm on cool mornings.

[$98; orvis.com]

34. Sitka Dew Point Jacket

Sitka is a hook-and-bullet label that makes full-featured outdoor apparel that bridges the gap between hunting and outdoor adventure. Check out this Gore-Tex jacket, which employs a top-of-the-line three-layer waterproof fabric that’s breathable, comfortable, and guaranteed to stay dry. True to Sitka’s sportsman roots, it’s available in camo options or solid colors.

[$329; sitkagear.com]

35. Swiftwick Pursuit Hike Six Socks

Dad will love Swiftwick’s collection of wool outdoor socks. These light cushioned threads are great for general outdoor use, including backpacking.

[$22; swiftwick.com]

36. Appalachian Gear Company All-Paca Blanket

The Appalachian Gear Company continues to impress with its clever, practical designs for outdoor use. The blanket is versatile for trips to the cabin or picnics at the beach. It’s a warm-yet-light alpaca-fiber blanket that makes a great additional layer for front country camping trips—in the tent or around the campfire.

[$165; appalachiangearcompany.com]

37. 5.11 Ridge Pant

The 5.11 Ridge Pant is a great choice if you’re looking for a pair of practical outdoor trousers. They fit true to size (even for tall, slim testers), with plenty of pockets and discrete zippers that won’t get hung up. 5.11 draws on its tactical heritage to pack plenty of function. These are quick-drying, comfortable, and durable.

[$80; 511tactical.com]

38. Salomon X Ultra 4 Gore-Tex Trail Shoe

Gore Tex isn’t just for jackets. If Dad could use an all-around day hiker with great support, the Ultra 4 can go the distance. It’s can serve him on lightweight thru-hikes and serves triple duty as a capable trail runner for fitness enthusiasts.

[$150; salomon.com]

39. Nathan VaporKrar Vest

Fitness apparel brand Nathan has made great strides in the trail running sector. Pair its windproof Stealth jacket with the practical VaporKrar vest. We love the Stealth’s lightweight feel for morning runs and the Rob Krar-inspired hydration vest fits snug for the long haul.

[Vest, $200; nathansports.com]

40. Gregory Arrio Backpack

The Gregory Arrio includes many of the features of an expedition backpack in a compact day tripper. Testers loved the addition of a lightweight internal frame, which makes for a more rigid backsheet for greater comfort. The frame adds impressive airiness to the back panel so Dad can avoid the back sweats. A compression strap secures the load or allows the pack to be expanded to maximum capacity. Three volumes and five sizes (standard and plus) are available, ranging from 18 to 24 liters.

[From $80; gregorypacks.com]

41. YETI Crossroads Backpack

Is Dad more interested in multisport travel? This new YETI backpack works well from the trail to the airport terminal, with a clever array of sizes (22 to 35 liters) to avoid the hassle of checked baggage. Trail-worthy features include compression straps, burly shoulder straps, and a rigid backsheet—along with YETI’s trademark burly construction. Travelers will also appreciate the Crossroads’ full-perimeter zipper that allows it to open like a clamshell.

[From $200; yeti.com]

42. Tarpestry Rugged Tarp

Measuring 7.5 by 4.5 feet, the Tarpestry Rugged makes a perfect backdrop for a Father’s Day picnic. This backcountry-worthy design is built to last and works just like typical tarp—but with a soft yet durable fabric . It also serves double duty as a burly liner for the back of your SUV.

[From $177; tarpestry.com]

