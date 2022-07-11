2. 100% Peter Sagan Speedcraft Get It

World champion cyclist Peter Sagan will be donning these funky shades at this year’s Tour de France. Speedcraft is one of three availabe styles in Sagan’s latest collab with 100%. The psychedelic collection is emblematic of Sagan’s dynamic cycling style and is heavily reminiscent of the 90s. He’s quirky and eccentric, so 100% reimagined tie-dye to have more flavor. The Ultra HD polycarbonate lens is made to withstand intense impacts while still being exceptionally light. It’s designed as a cylindrical shield for greater peripheral optics so your field of vision is never impeded. A special treatment repels water and debris, while specially placed scoops help boost ventilation to minimize sweat buildup. They’ll all but disappear on your face, but to passersby, these shades can’t be missed.

[$200; 100percent.com]

