3. Oakley Sutro Lite

Sutro Lite is ideally suited for the athlete who’s conscious about the weight of his gear. It’s entirely customizable: the frames, lenses, temple, even the iconic Oakley O. You can truy create a one-of-a-kind pair. Universally fitted, the Prizm lenses improve color and contrast, and the semi-rimless frame means no blocked sightlines. That frame is made from a durable nylon composite and features grippy ridged nosepads meaning your glasses won’t sweat off your nose at the most inopportune time.

[$184; oakley.com]

