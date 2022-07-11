Gear

Best 90s-Style Sport Sunglasses to Inject Some Nostalgia Into Your Workout

Sleek and sexy Oakley Sutra Lite's are super rad.
6
Courtesy Image 2 / 6

3. Oakley Sutro Lite

Get it

Sutro Lite is ideally suited for the athlete who’s conscious about the weight of his gear. It’s entirely customizable: the frames, lenses, temple, even the iconic Oakley O. You can truy create a one-of-a-kind pair. Universally fitted, the Prizm lenses improve color and contrast, and the semi-rimless frame means no blocked sightlines. That frame is made from a durable nylon composite and features grippy ridged nosepads meaning your glasses won’t sweat off your nose at the most inopportune time.

[$184; oakley.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
Christopher Cloos_Tom_Equity Premium Slot_300x490
More from Gear